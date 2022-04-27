SFPA warns Killybegs control plan must be adhered to

The SFPA has warned that all landings at Killybegs will have to be weighed at the pier side unless the current control plan in place is adhered to.

There has been much controversy in recent weeks as many fishermen have left the harbour with a full catch due to rules being enforced by the regulator which insists on the fish being weighed without water.

In agreement with the EU Commission 5% of bulk pelagic landing at Killybegs must be subject to a full control inspection on landing on the pier while 95% of landings are weighed at a factory after transport.

Paschal Hayes, Executive Chair of the SFPA was speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show: