Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

SFPA warns Killybegs control plan must be adhered to

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The SFPA has warned that all landings at Killybegs will have to be weighed at the pier side unless the current control plan in place is adhered to.

There has been much controversy in recent weeks as many fishermen have left the harbour with a full catch due to rules being enforced by the regulator which insists on the fish being weighed without water.

In agreement with the EU Commission 5% of bulk pelagic landing at Killybegs must be subject to a full control inspection on landing on the pier while 95% of landings are weighed at a factory after transport.

Paschal Hayes, Executive Chair of the SFPA was speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fish
Audio, News, Top Stories

SFPA warns Killybegs control plan must be adhered to

27 April 2022
IMG-8660
News, Top Stories

Missing person believed to have travelled to Derry

27 April 2022
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Ramelton

27 April 2022
Altnagelvin Area Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach believes Donegal patients should seek care in Derry rather than Galway

27 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Fish
Audio, News, Top Stories

SFPA warns Killybegs control plan must be adhered to

27 April 2022
IMG-8660
News, Top Stories

Missing person believed to have travelled to Derry

27 April 2022
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Ramelton

27 April 2022
Altnagelvin Area Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach believes Donegal patients should seek care in Derry rather than Galway

27 April 2022
Pad Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

North West infrastructure a ‘mortal sin’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

27 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

27 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube