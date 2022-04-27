Taoiseach believes Donegal patients should seek care in Derry rather than Galway

Taoiseach Michael Martin has told the Dail he believes health services in border areas should be organised on a regional basis, and Donegal patients should be looking towards Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry rather than Galway.

He said joint initiatives such as the North West Cancer Centre have been very successful, and the challenge will be to build up trust with those unionists who are suspicious of such cooperation.

There was a short exchange with Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, who suggested the penny had finally dropped.

Michael Martin said he has been committed to cross border health since he was the minister in charge: