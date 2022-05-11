Business Matters Ep 91 – Kevin McLaughlin & Cathal Cannon

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Donegal Local Enterprise Office’s Student Enterprise Award winner in the senior category for 2022, Cathal Cannon.

A TY student at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar, Cathal developed the smartphone app – Sports Injury Response – which provides guidance on how to deal with a range of sports injuries until medical assistance can be provided.

Ciaran also speaks to Kevin McLaughlin, a native of Fahan who lectures in computing at Derry’s North West Regional College.

Kevin specialises in software development and test automation. Over the last 20 years, he has supported over 600 people of all ages into new careers through the Kickstart programme, and various technical training initiatives with local IT companies.

Kevin has also worked closely with Donegal ETB and Derry and Strabane District Council to deliver two tailored training programmes for the long-term unemployed.

Listen back here: