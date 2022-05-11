Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
O’Neill urges DUP to join a new executive ahead of tomorrow’s deadline

Stormont’s would-be first minister’s still calling on the DUP to enter power-sharing – ahead of tomorrow’s midday deadline for a decision.

But the party’s leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, says he’ll not give up his Westminster seat until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

This would be necessary if he was to take his place at Stormont.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill says the assembly needs to be up and running sooner rather than later…….

Meanwhile, the British foreign secretary is rejecting proposals from the EU to resolve issues around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Liz Truss says their plans would lead to more checks, paperwork and disruption for goods crossing the Irish Sea.

She says the UK won’t “shy away” from taking action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

 

