Patients waited on average 5.9 hours in LUH ED

Wait times at Emergency Departments in the first quarter of this year, are the worst on record.

New figures from the HSE show the average patient waited nearly 13 hours before being admitted to hospital – up from 11.2 hours pre-pandemic.

At Letterkenny University Hospital patients waited an average of 5.9 hours in the Emergency Department.

The worst unit was Tallaght University Hospital where people waited over 24 hours to be seen, while the shortest wait times were found in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny – where patients were seen 2.9 hours after registering.

Less than one third of patients nationally were seen within the HSE target of six hours.

CEO of the Irish Patients Association Stephen McMahon says delays to care costs lives: