Two Donegal projects shortlisted for .IE Digital Town Award

Two Donegal projects have been shortlisted for a 2022 .IE Digital Town Award.

Projects across 13 counties have been recognised for their use of digital technologies and innovation to transform or enhance towns and communities for the betterment of local people, community services, and wider society.

Following a competitive selection process by an independent judging panel, Gleann Cholm Cille and Carndonagh have been shortlisted for two national awards in the Digital Tourism and Digital Business categories, respectively.

Gleann Cholm Cille’s “Building a digital cultural infrastructure for our community” project involved the production of an accessible digital repository of cultural heritage to promote both Irish language and tourism, while Carndonagh’s entry celebrates the development of the town’s digital gift card scheme.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards event on June 8th.

