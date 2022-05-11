Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“We are not just the future, we are the present” – Donegal Youth Council

The Mayor of Donegal Youth Council says young people have a lot to contribute to the county, and that needs to be recognised.

In a presentation to members of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this week, Tara Toye said there are members of the Donegal Youth Council sit on several advisory groups and representative bodies, and are making their voices heard.

Backing calls for the voting age to be lowered to 16, Tara Toye told Highland Radio News that young people are not just the citizens of the future, they are citizens of the present…………..

Pic  –

L-R Deputy Mayor Jack McLaughlin, Mayor Tara Toye, Cllr Ciara Gilmore

