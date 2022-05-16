Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Groups invited to apply to 2022 Minor Tourism Works Grant Scheme

Donegal County Council is inviting local community groups to apply for this year’s Minor Tourism Related Works Grant Scheme.

The scheme has been in place for a number of years, assisting community groups in the county to invest in local infrastructure with the Council covering the cost.

The Council say this scheme will fund works that will enhance Donegal’s overall tourism product offering, in various locations around the county.

A number of different works schemes are eligible for the grant scheme, including the installation of signage, improving access to popular tourist sites, as well as improvements to attractions around the county such as waterfalls, heritage sites, historic graveyards, scenic spots, picnic areas and beaches.

The grant is offered as a 100 percent payment of costs incurred by a community group for performing any such qualifying works, meaning a group must first spend from their own resources on the project and then claim reimbursement for these payments from the Council.

The application deadline is at 4pm on Monday the 6th of June, and more information can be found by emailing tourismworks2022@donegalcoco.ie.

