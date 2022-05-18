Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Coastguard leading major exercise off Donegal coast

People are being told not to be alarmed if they see unusual activity in and around Donegal Bay today.

The Coast Guard service is leading a large-scale maritime exercise along with other agencies off the Donegal coast. Named ‘Blue Hills’, the exercise is testing major incident plans, with a focus on the operational capability and co-ordination of the relevant authorities for a major maritime search and rescue incident.

The agencies involved in this exercise include Donegal County Council, the HSE, An Garda Síochána, Dublin Fire Brigade, the Naval Service, Air Corps, RNLI and others.

The Coast Guard says the exercise is being conducted in the proximity of Donegal Bay, and includes both live and virtual participation. There will be no disruption to services during this exercise.

