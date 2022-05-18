DACC urges Donegal TDs to save Angiogram service at LUH

Minister Charlie McConalogue says that work is ongoing to secure the angiogram service at Letterkenny University Hospital.
In a statement, Minister McConalogue says the Department of health, Saolta and the HSE are working to assess appropriate means for angiogram services to continue at LUH, after the announcement that the mobile cardiology unit currently there will be removed at the end of June.
The statement came after Donegal Action for Cancer Care wrote to the Minister, and Donegal’s other four TDs, urging them to act to save the service.
Chair Betty Holmes says the continued loss of services effectively represents a downgrading of the hospital………….
***********************************
DACC email in full –