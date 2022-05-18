Dunlewey hosting world cup endurance event

The Seven Sisters Skyline Mountain Running event, organised by Donegal company Excel Sports, will be held in Dunlewey, this Saturday May 21st.

The event, which includes a 30km and 55km route, made headlines in January when it was announced that the 30km event is now a World Cup Event.

The race takes in the 7 peaks from Muckish to Errigal, providing competitors with challenging climbs and terrain, as well as stunning vistas.

The World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) have included the Donegal event as the first race of the 2022 World Cup calendar, one of 17 races around the world on the WMRA World Cup Calendar 2022. There are only 5 World Cup Silver Label races held in 5 countries – Peru, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Portugal, and here in Donegal.

This is the first time a race of this kind has gained World Cup status in Ireland and will bring some very exciting racing to Donegal.

The World Cup status firmly cements the Donegal race into the premium event category for the running industry and community.

The opportunity to win a World Cup race will make the event even more competitive, which is limited to 500 participants.