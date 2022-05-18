Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Dunlewey hosting world cup endurance event

The Seven Sisters Skyline Mountain Running event, organised by Donegal company Excel Sports, will be held in Dunlewey, this Saturday May 21st.

The event, which includes a 30km and 55km route, made headlines in January when it was announced that the 30km event is now a World Cup Event.

The race takes in the 7 peaks from Muckish to Errigal, providing competitors with challenging climbs and terrain, as well as stunning vistas.

The World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) have included the Donegal event as the first race of the 2022 World Cup calendar, one of 17 races around the world on the WMRA World Cup Calendar 2022. There are only 5 World Cup Silver Label races held in 5 countries – Peru, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Portugal, and here in Donegal.

This is the first time a race of this kind has gained World Cup status in Ireland and will bring some very exciting racing to Donegal.

The World Cup status firmly cements the Donegal race into the premium event category for the running industry and community.

The opportunity to win a World Cup race will make the event even more competitive, which is limited to 500 participants.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Wednesday May 18th

18 May 2022
pearsedail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty questions supports for Ulster Bank customers with overdrafts

18 May 2022
Work
Audio, News, Top Stories

Remote work could earn employees €1,000 extra per year – Report

18 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Wednesday May 18th

18 May 2022
pearsedail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty questions supports for Ulster Bank customers with overdrafts

18 May 2022
Work
Audio, News, Top Stories

Remote work could earn employees €1,000 extra per year – Report

18 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 May 2022
joepassport
Audio, News, Top Stories

No plans to establish Passport Office in the NW – Minister

18 May 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Saolta CEO says Medical Scientists action is affecting LUH

18 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube