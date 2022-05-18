Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Postmasters to warn Oireachtas committee of crisis

Postmasters are warning 12 million euro in annual funding is needed to prevent “large scale” closures across the post office network.

The Irish Postmasters Union will tell today’s Oireachtas Transport and Communications Committee meeting that services are at a “critical juncture” and could have to shut without government support.

Almost 95 per cent of post offices around the country are run by self-employed post masters.

Chair of the Transport Committee, Kieran O’Donnell, believes it’s a serious situation…………

