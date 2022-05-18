Remote work could earn employees €1,000 extra per year – Report

Employees could save on average 93 hours per year if they gave up commuting and worked from home full time.

A new government study also found if employees were to work the hours at home that they once spent on getting to and from work, they could earn an extra 1,103 euro annually.

It also noted a possible 22 per cent increase in productivity, associated with remote working.

Communications Manager with Grow Remote, Kathy McKenna, says their clients haven’t reported any dips in productivity since going remote: