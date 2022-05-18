Senior medical scientist speaks out on last resort industrial action



Senior Medical Scientist of Letterkenny University Hospital Kathleen King spoke to Highland Radio today in relation to the industrial action taking place.

She says there are two primary reasons for this industrial action:

1. The increasing workload of medical scientists is not reflected in their compensation.

2. 20% of State sanctioned job have been left unfilled.

It was also ensured that opposed to what was expressed in the media, the laboratories were not left empty with pre-planned emergency cover throughout the day.

Listen to the full interview here: