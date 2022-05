Dylan Browne McMonagle picked up a tenth win of the year on Tuesday evening in Sligo.

He rode the 2/5 favourite Entropy to victory for trainer Joseph O’Brien, pulling clear in the final furlong to win the penultimate race of the evening.

It was McMonagle’s third win in four days after victories at Naas and Navan over the weekend.

Dylan is back in action at Cork on Wednesday evening with four rides.