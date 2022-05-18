Watch GAA Preview: Donegal ladies back in Ulster Final – Maxi Curran

The Donegal senior ladies chase a first Ulster title since 2019 when they clash with Armagh in Clones on Sunday for the right to be provincial champions.

Armagh are the holders having beat Donegal in last years decider in Omagh.

Manager Maxi Curran says the disappointed of that day still resonates with the side who had a convincing win over Cavan in the semi final.

Armagh were also comfortable winners against Monaghan in their last four encounter.

The big game in Clones will be LIVE on Highland with Oisin Kelly & Maureen O’Donnell in association with Henry McGinley & Sons Ltd Milford. Throw In 3.45pm.

Just days out from the game, Oisin Kelly caught up with the Donegal boss :