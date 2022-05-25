Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

10-20 Donegal GPs contracted to provide abortion services

Half the counties in Ireland have fewer than 10 GPs providing abortion services, according to new figures.

Today is the fourth anniversary of the repeal referendum and the National Women’s Council are marking the anniversary by highlighting the “rural divide” affecting abortion care.

In Donegal between 10-20 GPs are contracted to provide abortion services.

Figures from the HSE show thirteen counties have fewer than 10GPs providing services while just 10 percent of GPs nationally have opted in to providing terminations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

282793740_1214501819087702_5613512939600262983_n
Entertainment, News

Letterkenny’s Amybeth McNulty to star in Stranger Things

25 May 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

10-20 Donegal GPs contracted to provide abortion services

25 May 2022
jennifer
News, Top Stories

Welcome home celebrations for Buncrana’s Jennifer Doherty to be held today

25 May 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

3 injured in crash on Port Road, Letterkenny

25 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

282793740_1214501819087702_5613512939600262983_n
Entertainment, News

Letterkenny’s Amybeth McNulty to star in Stranger Things

25 May 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

10-20 Donegal GPs contracted to provide abortion services

25 May 2022
jennifer
News, Top Stories

Welcome home celebrations for Buncrana’s Jennifer Doherty to be held today

25 May 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

3 injured in crash on Port Road, Letterkenny

25 May 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Contingency work continues to retain mobile Cath Lab at LUH

25 May 2022
PadraigLUHdail1
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘British Government trying to evade accountability and responsibility’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

25 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube