10-20 Donegal GPs contracted to provide abortion services

Half the counties in Ireland have fewer than 10 GPs providing abortion services, according to new figures.

Today is the fourth anniversary of the repeal referendum and the National Women’s Council are marking the anniversary by highlighting the “rural divide” affecting abortion care.

In Donegal between 10-20 GPs are contracted to provide abortion services.

Figures from the HSE show thirteen counties have fewer than 10GPs providing services while just 10 percent of GPs nationally have opted in to providing terminations.