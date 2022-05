A gunman’s shot dead at least 19 children and two teachers at a primary school in Texas.

It’s believed his first victim was his own grandmother – before he drove to the school, armed with a handgun and an assault rifle.

The 18 year old, identified as Salvador Ramos was shot dead by police.

The city of Uvalde is now the scene of the deadliest primary school shooting since the one at Sandy Hook a decade ago.

President Joe Biden says its time to stand up to the powerful gun lobby: