Business Matters Ep 93 – Ciaran Doherty

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Ciaran Doherty, Operations Manager and Skipper with the Aine Fishing Company based in Burtonport. Ciaran is also chairperson of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation.

He first went to sea at the age of four and joined the family-owned business on a full-time basis while still in his teens in 1992. Three years later he got his captain’s license.

Aine Fishing Company was started by his father, Joseph, who bought his first boat in 1970 at the age of 19. The company currently employs 16 people.

