Contingency work continues to retain mobile Cath Lab at LUH

The CEO of Saolta University Health Care Group says work is continuing on contingency measures in relation to the cessation of the mobile Cath Lab Services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

There has been much backlash as it emerged a number of weeks ago that as of the end of June the weekly angiogram service will no longer be provided at the hospital.

Saolta was responding to a motion put forward yesterday by the Chair of the Regional Health Forum West, Councillor Gerry McMonagle.

Saolta say a review of the National Strategy on Cardiology is underway and is due to be published imminently. This review they say will set out the roadmap for future delivery for cardiac services nationally.

In the interim Galway will continue to support both Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospital sites in the delivery of Acute Cardiac Services.

It’s been confirmed that a business case has been submitted in relation to the Interventional Radiology Suite at Letterkenny University Hospital, as part of the service planning process over the past three years.

However, there has been no national allocation of resources with Saolta continuing to advocate for such to fully utilise the facility and commission it for use on a five day basis.

An assessment of the equipment in the hospital is currently underway by an expert panel; who will make a recommendation with regards the capacity of the facility to provide Angiogram Services.

