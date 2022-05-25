Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Town Summer Festival to return this year

The Donegal Town Summer Festival is set to return to The Diamond, after two years of cancelled events due to Covid-19.

The organisers are asking for donations in order to afford the festival allowing free entry for all that wish to attend.

The organisers of the Donegal Town Summer Festival have asked the public for donations, in order to provide the festival free-of-charge to the public.

In a statement on social media, the festival organisers said that they were delighted to announce the return of the festival to the Diamond in Donegal Town, planned for the weekend of the 2nd and 3rd of July.

They also said that funding for the event would be imperative to bringing the public an exciting line-up and to ensure the smooth running of this event for everyone attending.

