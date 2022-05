Gardai could be given access to facial recognition technology, under plans to be unveiled by the Justice Minister today.

Helen McEntee will tell the Garda Representative Association conference she intends to legislate for it with Cabinet approval.

She’ll tell delegates it would be for tackling serious crimes, and used in limited circumstances like searching CCTV footage.

But Liam Herrick from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties says it’s a concerning development: