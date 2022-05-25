Gowran Park win for Browne McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle was back in the winners enclosure at Gowran Park on Tuesday.
Last years Apprentice Champion won on board Vischio at 4/1 for trainer Richard ‘Dickie’ Donohue.
It was an 11th win of the year for the Donegal Jockey.
