Sinn Fein’s now more popular than Fianna Fail and Fine Gael combined, according to a new poll.

The Business Post/ Red C survey has the party polling at 36 percent, while Fianna Fail are on 20 and Fine Gael on 15 percent support.

The poll also highlights overwhelming public support for a shift in housing policy, including changes to lending rules for first-time buyers.

Fine Gael MEP, Frances Fitzgerald, acknowledges there’s a lot of work to be done by Government to regain voter trust: