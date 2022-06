The government is being asked to ensure that Clones doesn’t lose the Ulster Final when the redevelopment of Casement Park in Belfast has been completed.

It’s been suggested that the Belfast venue may become the new home of the Ulster Final when it opens, but Cavan Monaghan TD Niamh Smyth is suggesting that the model followed in Munster is replicated in Ulster, and the final be rotated between the two venues

Deputy Smyth says the economic loss to Clones would be considerable…………..