DAA to publish plan to tackle delays

The operator of Dublin Airport is to publish its plan to tackle long delays for passengers today.

The DAA will appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee, and outline how queues, similar to last weekend, will be avoided.

More than 1,400 people missed flights after staffing issues at security resulted in long lines forming outside terminals.

Yesterday the operator admitted to ministers it can’t guarantee what happened at the weekend won’t be repeated again.

Independent Senator and committee member, Gerard Craughwell, says the situation’s a mess: