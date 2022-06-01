Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

DAA to publish plan to tackle delays

The operator of Dublin Airport is to publish its plan to tackle long delays for passengers today.

The DAA will appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee, and outline how queues, similar to last weekend, will be avoided.

More than 1,400 people missed flights after staffing issues at security resulted in long lines forming outside terminals.

Yesterday the operator admitted to ministers it can’t guarantee what happened at the weekend won’t be repeated again.

Independent Senator and committee member, Gerard Craughwell, says the situation’s a mess:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dunlewey Post Office
News, Top Stories

€30m fund announced to help save post offices

1 June 2022
Ferry
News, Top Stories

Swilly and Lough Foyle ferries make maiden summer voyage today

1 June 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Decrease in people awaiting beds at LUH

1 June 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

SF leadership in Brussels for protocol talks

1 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Dunlewey Post Office
News, Top Stories

€30m fund announced to help save post offices

1 June 2022
Ferry
News, Top Stories

Swilly and Lough Foyle ferries make maiden summer voyage today

1 June 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Decrease in people awaiting beds at LUH

1 June 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

SF leadership in Brussels for protocol talks

1 June 2022
Dublin Airport Queues
Audio, News, Top Stories

DAA to publish plan to tackle delays

1 June 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle tells Dail the HSE is failing its staff

1 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube