DC&SDC seeks peoples’ views on draft Performance Improvement Plan

Council Statement in full –

Derry City and Strabane District Council is seeking the views of the public to its recently published draft Performance Improvement Plan for 2022/23.

Part 12 of the Local Government Act (NI) 2014 legally requires Council to produce a Performance Improvement Plan that strives towards continuous improvement in the quality of life of its citizens.

The first draft is currently available online and Council is keen to get the views of the public to the proposed Improvement Objectives and to find out what alternatives they would like considered.

The draft plan sets out a number of objectives including goals to increase employment opportunities and economic growth by creating new business start-ups, supporting existing businesses and delivering visitor growth.

To assist in promoting healthy lifestyles, the Council has set an objective of achieving greater participation in leisure, sport and physical activities. The plan also includes a commitment to create a greener, cleaner and more attractive local environment and sets out plans to deliver improved customer support services and processes.

Encouraging the public to read the draft plan and to take part in the consultation, Derry City and Strabane District Council Chief Executive John Kelpie says public feedback on the draft plan is important in helping the Council to improve its services and to identify issues that are important to the people across the entire City and District.

He said: “Derry City and Strabane District Council is firmly committed to delivering on the objectives and aspirations set out in the Draft Improvement Plan. This consultation process is important in gauging opinion that in turn helps us bring about improvements across all areas of our work. We look forward to hearing the views and opinions of the public and would encourage everyone to view the plan and provide their feedback.”

Feedback can be submitted by via the survey link- www.derrystrabane.com/haveyoursay

Alternatively you can email improvement@derrystrabane.com with your comments or contact the Council by phone at 028 71 253253 ext 4266.

The deadline for submissions is noon on Thursday, June 23, 2022.