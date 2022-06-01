Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Emergency works to be carried out on Ramelton road tonight

The Ramelton Road at the ATU will be blocked for a period of time tonight, Wednesday June 1st to facilitate emergency works.

Works will be carried out between 7pm-10pm.

Diversions are in place at Ashlawn and Gortlee Road.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after stabbing in Derry

1 June 2022
Pearse Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Taoiseach sit down you’re embarrassing yourself’ -Deputy Doherty

1 June 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA reports show improvements to oversights at Ard Griene Court in Stranorlar

1 June 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Emergency works to be carried out on Ramelton road tonight

1 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after stabbing in Derry

1 June 2022
Pearse Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Taoiseach sit down you’re embarrassing yourself’ -Deputy Doherty

1 June 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA reports show improvements to oversights at Ard Griene Court in Stranorlar

1 June 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Emergency works to be carried out on Ramelton road tonight

1 June 2022
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Unemployment fell slightly last month

1 June 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 94 – Gerard McCormick, Evan Gorrell & Danny McFadden

1 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube