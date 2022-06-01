Emergency works to be carried out on Ramelton road tonight

The Ramelton Road at the ATU will be blocked for a period of time tonight, Wednesday June 1st to facilitate emergency works.
Works will be carried out between 7pm-10pm.
Diversions are in place at Ashlawn and Gortlee Road.
The Ramelton Road at the ATU will be blocked for a period of time tonight, Wednesday June 1st to facilitate emergency works.
Works will be carried out between 7pm-10pm.
Diversions are in place at Ashlawn and Gortlee Road.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland