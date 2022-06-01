Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Man arrested after stabbing in Derry

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man following a stabbing in the Drumard Park area of Derry last night.

It was reported shortly after 9.35pm that two males were fighting in the street.

A man, aged 47, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which includes stab wounds.

One man, aged 20, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after stabbing in Derry

1 June 2022
Pearse Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Taoiseach sit down you’re embarrassing yourself’ -Deputy Doherty

1 June 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA reports show improvements to oversights at Ard Griene Court in Stranorlar

1 June 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Emergency works to be carried out on Ramelton road tonight

1 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after stabbing in Derry

1 June 2022
Pearse Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Taoiseach sit down you’re embarrassing yourself’ -Deputy Doherty

1 June 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA reports show improvements to oversights at Ard Griene Court in Stranorlar

1 June 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Emergency works to be carried out on Ramelton road tonight

1 June 2022
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Unemployment fell slightly last month

1 June 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 94 – Gerard McCormick, Evan Gorrell & Danny McFadden

1 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube