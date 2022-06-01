Man arrested after stabbing in Derry

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man following a stabbing in the Drumard Park area of Derry last night.

It was reported shortly after 9.35pm that two males were fighting in the street.

A man, aged 47, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which includes stab wounds.

One man, aged 20, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ .