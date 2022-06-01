Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pringle tells Dail the HSE is failing its staff

A Donegal TD has claimed that the HSE has not only failed vulnerable people and their families in Donegal, it has also failed frontline staff and left them abandoned.

Deputy Thomas Pringle was questioning Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath in the Dail after further concerns were raised at the weekend that more allegations of sexual abuse could emerge in the county on foot of the Brandon Report and subsequent assessments that remain unpublished.

Deputy Pringle called on Minister McGrath and other senior ministers to stand up to the HSE and ensure that the Brandon Report and other safeguarding reports are published in full, so measures can be put in place to ensure the events outlined in them do not happen again…..

