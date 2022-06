The Sinn Fein leadership are in Brussels today for talks with the EU on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill will meet with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and other senior officials.

The DUP’s refusing to enter power-sharing in north until changes are made to the post-Brexit trade agreement, something the UK government’s proposing to do.

Deputy McDonald says it’s important the EU stands strong in the face of such threats: