12 beach clean ups in Donegal for Ocean Day

 

More than 4ooo volunteers across Ireland are set to take part in World Ocean Day today.

Marine litter has become a global problem, with the main cause being attributed to human waste.

Charities Clean Coast and National Spring Clean have joined forces to organise more than 230 beach clean-ups for today. 12 of them are happening in Donegal, with six of them private and six public.

More details available HERE

Coastal Communities Manager Sinead McCoy is urging people to be mindful when it comes their plastic consumption………..

