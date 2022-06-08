Donegal players firmly focused on Armagh – Declan Bonner

Donegal have parked the Ulster Final defeat to Derry and now look to progress in the All Ireland series with a meeting against Armagh in round two of the qualifiers in Clones on Sunday.

A place in the quarter finals is up for grabs as Donegal and the Orchard men lock horns once again, Donegal have already beaten Armagh twice this year, in the league in Letterkenny and in the Ulster Championship in Ballybofey.

The Ulster campaign and in particular the Ulster Final was sore on the players but Manager Declan Bonner says they had responded well in preparing for the All Ireland series: