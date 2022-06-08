Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Duffy to talk with Brighton after internationals

The Republic of Ireland have the chance to get their Nations League campaign back on track this evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side host Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium, having lost to Armenia in their group opener on Saturday.

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out through injury but Shane Duffy is expected to line out.

Duffy says the next few games for Ireland will be huge for him.

The Derry man found it difficult to hold down a regular spot in the latter half of the season with his club Brighton.

Shane knows he will need to be playing more often to remain involved with Ireland and that’s something he will look at with Brighton after the internationals:

