€3,500 worth of drugs seized during operation at weekend festival

A man is due in court following the discovery of €3,500 worth of drugs in Ballyshannon at the weekend.

Gardai seized the drugs as part of an operation targeting the sale or supply of drugs during the ‘Rory Gallagher festival’.

On Sunday Gardaí attached to the District Drugs Unit at Ballyshannon Garda Station seized a quantity of suspected controlled drugs including 2C-B, Cocaine, Cannabis, Ketamine and MDMA with an estimated street value of €3,500.

It was part of an operation put in place to combat the sale or supply of drugs during the ‘Rory Gallagher festival’.

One man was subsequently arrested, detained and later charged to appear in Court.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy which aims to to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon says they are also investigating a number of ‘Simple Possession’ drugs offences that were detected during the course of the festival.

They are urging people to report any information they have regarding drug dealing within their communities in Donegal to them.

8 June 2022
