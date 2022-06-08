Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Free vouchers to be offered for use of remote working hubs

The Government plans to give people free vouchers to use remote working hubs, a number of which have been developed in Donegal.

Last month, Donegal County Council announced a scheme to provide free hub access to people holidaying in the county that need to connect with their work for a time.

Minister Heather Humphreys will unveil the plan later today as part of increased measures to allow people to work in their communities rather than commute to offices in bigger towns and cities.

There will also be further investment in remote working hubs right across the country to support more hybrid working.

Independent TD and former Communications Minister Denis Naughten believes it’s important progress………….

