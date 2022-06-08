Gleann Cholm Cille recognised at the .IE Digital Town Awards

Gleann Cholm Cille has been recognised at the .IE Digital Town Awards 2022.

Gleann Cholm Cille’s ‘Building a digital cultural infrastructure for our community’ project took home top prize in the Digital Tourism category at the awards ceremony held today, Wednesday, 8 June

The .IE Digital Town Awards honour local town projects and people that are using digital innovation, technologies, and digital-first thinking for the betterment of towns, citizens, and services in the community.

Gleann Cholm Cille’s ‘Building a digital cultural infrastructure for our community’ won a total prize of €9,000.

Congratulating the high calibre of entries, Minister Damien English said: “The awards are an important annual event that recognise the remarkable efforts made by our local digital champions who are determined to futureproof the places where they work, rest and play. The bar this year has been set exceptionally high, with many inspiring examples of digital leaders in our communities that are transforming local life and society in innovative and creative ways.”