iCare Sensory Garden opens in Buncrana

Donegal County Council says the iCARE Sensory Garden at Looking Glass Brae in Ballymacarry is a very important development, and will help children and adults with learning difficulties.

The EU funded garden also has support from the Executive Office at Stormont, reflecting its cross border dimension.

Donegal County Council says what iCare has done is inspiring. It says the project has re-imagined an undeveloped piece of land, and created a shared space to support peace and reconciliation through sensory play.

The garden, which was officially by Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray, received funding as part of Donegal County Council’s €5.5m Local Authority Action Plan, which has been financed under the European Union’s PEACE 4 Programme.

The Sensory Garden offers opportunities for interactive play for children and adults of varying ages and abilities.

The garden includes different areas to provide a variety of multi-sensory experiences, such as sheltered sensory activity area, a sensory path, and a garden for growing flowers, fruits and vegetables.

The facility also includes a Picture Exchange Communication System Board, which provides communications support, with particular benefit to children or adults who are either pre-verbal or non-verbal and/or have communication difficulties.

The garden is intended for the use of people in Donegal and neighbouring counties, with match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Dublin.

Pic – Niamh Clerkin iCARE Manager, Liam Gill iAdult Manager, Cllr Jack Murray Cathaoirleach DCC, Pádraig MacLochlainn TD, Cllr Paul Canning Chairperson PEACE IV Partnership, Liam Galbraith Vice-Chair iCARE Board of Directors, Cllr Nicholas Crossan Leas-Chathaoirleach Inishowen MD, Doreen Friel Secretary iCARE Board of Directors, Anna Kelly iCARE Director, Orla Tracey, Angela Tourish, Margaret Farren iCARE Director, George McLaughlin iCARE Director, Cllr Rena Donaghey.

Top pic – L-R Anna Kelly, Niamh Clerkin, Doreen Friel, Jude Doyle, Olivia Farren, Conor Deeney, Ryan Gill, Chloe Morrison, Cllr Jack Murray Cathaoirleach DCC, Angela Tourish, Cllr Paul Canning, Cllr Nicholas Crossan, Leas-Chathaoirleach Inishowen MD, Paddy Doherty, SEO DCC, Cllr. Rena Donaghey