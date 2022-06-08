INMO calls for ‘same energy’ afforded airport queues to fix trolley crisis

The INMO is calling for the government to put the same energy into fixing the trolley crisis in hospitals as they did to addressing long queues at Dublin Airport.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says 546 patients without hospital beds on the 8th of June, is not normal.

The INMO says the HSE’s Emergency Department Taskforce needs to urgently meet to deal with the issue.

Yesterday, the Saolta University Health Care Group issued a statement apologising for significant delays at Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department which was resulting in pressure being put on bed availability.