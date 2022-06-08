Leaving and Junior Cert exams begin today

More than 131 thousand students will begin their Leaving Certificate, Applied and Junior Cycle examinations this morning.

This year marks the full return of externally delivered examinations for all candidates since the year before the covid pandemic.

The numbers registered to sit exams this year have increased by 6 percent compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley is wishing student well this morning and commended them for showing such resilience during the pandemic…………