Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Leaving and Junior Cert exams begin today

More than 131 thousand students will begin their Leaving Certificate, Applied and Junior Cycle examinations this morning.

This year marks the full return of externally delivered examinations for all candidates since the year before the covid pandemic.

The numbers registered to sit exams this year have increased by 6 percent compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley is wishing student well this morning and commended them for showing such resilience during the pandemic…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Levies and taxes on fuel should be slashed – McSharry

8 June 2022
mica legal appointments
Audio, News, Top Stories

Company taking legal case for Mica homeowners urges more to become involved

8 June 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist killed in County Derry collision

8 June 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

8 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Levies and taxes on fuel should be slashed – McSharry

8 June 2022
mica legal appointments
Audio, News, Top Stories

Company taking legal case for Mica homeowners urges more to become involved

8 June 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist killed in County Derry collision

8 June 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

8 June 2022
remote hub
Audio, News, Top Stories

Free vouchers to be offered for use of remote working hubs

8 June 2022
european parliament
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach urges fresh protocol negotiations ahead of EU parliament speech

8 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube