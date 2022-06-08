Police in Derry investigating arson attack

Police in Derry are investigating an arson attack on a business premises in the Prehen Road area.

A vehicle was completely destroyed by the early morning blaze while damage was caused to two others.

Police received a report of a vehicle on fire just before 3.20am this morning.

Some damage was also caused to part of the roof of a building and a fence.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has deemed the fire was deliberately started.

Police are now treating it as arson and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have captured any suspicious activity on their dash cam, or anyone with information to contact them.