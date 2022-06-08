Pringle slams delayed department response about resources for children affected by mica

A Donegal TD has slammed the delayed department response to questions of resources for children affected by mica.

In March, Deputy Pringle raised the issue of families in temporary accommodation because of the mica crisis having difficulties securing school transport and the need for extra mental health support.

Deputy Pringle received a response to the issues two months later and Minister for Education, Norma Foley, said queries around school transport can be addressed in an email to school_transport@education. gov.ie.

However, Deputy Pringle says the delay is unacceptable.