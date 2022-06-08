Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Pringle slams delayed department response about resources for children affected by mica

A Donegal TD has slammed the delayed department response to questions of resources for children affected by mica.

In March, Deputy Pringle raised the issue of families in temporary accommodation because of the mica crisis having difficulties securing school transport and the need for extra mental health support.

Deputy Pringle received a response to the issues two months later and Minister for Education, Norma Foley,  said queries around school transport can be addressed in an email to school_transport@education.gov.ie. 

However, Deputy Pringle says the delay is unacceptable.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica Children 1
News, Top Stories

Pringle slams delayed department response about resources for children affected by mica

8 June 2022
police
News

Police in Derry investigating arson attack

8 June 2022
icare garden
News, Top Stories

iCare Sensory Garden opens in Buncrana

8 June 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 95 – Sabrina Robb & Tara McGuire

8 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Mica Children 1
News, Top Stories

Pringle slams delayed department response about resources for children affected by mica

8 June 2022
police
News

Police in Derry investigating arson attack

8 June 2022
icare garden
News, Top Stories

iCare Sensory Garden opens in Buncrana

8 June 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 95 – Sabrina Robb & Tara McGuire

8 June 2022
fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Levies and taxes on fuel should be slashed – McSharry

8 June 2022
mica legal appointments
Audio, News, Top Stories

Company taking legal case for Mica homeowners urges more to become involved

8 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube