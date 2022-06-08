Sod turned on first phase of ‘LK Green Connect’

The sod has been turned on the first phase of ‘LK Green Connect’.

The development will see the delivery of high quality walking, cycling and public realm infrastructure in the town.

It’s part of the wider planned network, LK Green Connect that will ultimately connect across a series of town centre destinations.

Phase 1 will be developed in the area of Letterkenny Public Service Centre-Joe Bonner Road-Neil T. Blaney Road.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh has been welcoming the commencement of the works: