Business Matters Ep 96 – Pat McArt

On this week’s edition, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by former managing editor of the Derry Journal, Pat McArt. Pat has written a number of books and is a columnist with the Daily Mirror and the Letterkenny Leader.

After attending Letterkenny Regional Technical College, he began his career in journalism with the Derry People in June, 1974. He moved to RTE in 1979 before becoming the editor of the Derry Journal in 1981 at the age of 27.

When newspaper sales were at their peak, the Derry Journal Group recorded an annual profit of £5 million.

Listen back here:

