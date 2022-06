While welcoming the removal of the sliding scale element of the enhanced Mica redress scheme, the Mica Action Group says the SCSI rates are not good enough.

The group is also calling for the €420,000 cap to be increased to €460,000 to reflect inflation.

Mica homeowners will once again protest outside Leinster House tomorrow when the redress bill is expected to be published.

PRO of the Mica Action Group Michael Doherty believes the SCSI rates need to be reviewed: