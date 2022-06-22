Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 97 – Adam Speer

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of Speer Performance Gym and Fitness Centre in Letterkenny, Adam Speer.

After leaving secondary school, Adam completed a sports science degree in Wales. He went on to study sports therapy and started practising locally while also working in local gyms.

He took a change in career path soon after and moved into the area of personal training and strength and conditioning on a full-time basis. After setting up a gym initially with local athlete, Mickey Black, in 2011, Adam established Speer Performance at New Mills on the outskirts of Letterkenny in 2015.

Listen back here:

