Calls for assistance payments for fishermen

A Donegal Deputy has called on the Government to provide assistance payments for fishing fleets struggling with the cost of fuel.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn told the Dail that fishermen are struggling due to the rising cost of running their boats, as well as the loss of fish quotas in recent years.

He says extra supports for fishing communities in France and Spain have been given out to combat the impact of rising inflation there.

According to Deputy Mac Lochlainn, the Government is lacking greatly in putting forward a case in Europe for Irish fishermen: