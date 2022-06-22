Can you stand on one leg for 10 seconds?

A report released by Dr Claudio Gil Araujo of Clinimex Exercise and Sports Medicine, Brazil suggests that people over the age of 50 who have inability to stand on one leg for over 10 seconds were at double the risk of dying in the next decade.

One in six of those who failed the balance test died within 10 years opposed to only one in twenty-two of those who passed.

1,702 participatent ages 51-75 were monitored from February 2009 until December 2020.

Generally speaking, those who failed the test had more pre-existing health conditions including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.