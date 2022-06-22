Childcare providers to protest outside Leinster House today

Childcare providers and parents will protest outside Leinster House later over funding for the sector.

Providers are warning hundreds of pre-schools could close under a proposed government model, which would cap fees at last year’s inflation rate of 2.2 percent.

The Federation of Early Childcare Providers is calling for a subsidy of 100 euro per week per child under the scheme, instead of the 69 euro that’s currently available.

President Elaine Dunne says current funding levels are unsustainable: