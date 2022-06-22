Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Childcare providers to protest outside Leinster House today

Childcare providers and parents will protest outside Leinster House later over funding for the sector.

Providers are warning hundreds of pre-schools could close under a proposed government model, which would cap fees at last year’s inflation rate of 2.2 percent.

The Federation of Early Childcare Providers is calling for a subsidy of 100 euro per week per child under the scheme, instead of the 69 euro that’s currently available.

President Elaine Dunne says current funding levels are unsustainable:

