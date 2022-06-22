Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Airport passengers to avail of Connections Corridor at Dublin Airport

All passengers travelling from Donegal Airport on the twice daily service to Dublin can now use the Flight Connections Corridor at Dublin Airport.

Travelers can use the Flight Connections Corridor to get to their next Departure Gate without the need to clear Immigration and Security Screening channels at Dublin Airport.

This facility is available to passengers irrespective of which airline they are travelling onwards with and self-connecting passengers who travelling with cabin baggage only, who hold a valid boarding card for any onward flight on the same day.

Donegal Airport MD, Eilís Docherty, said, “The availability of the Flight Connections Corridor for passengers connecting to worldwide destinations through Dublin Airport is a great initiative, and will reduce queuing times at
Dublin Airport.

“This is a very welcome development.”

